Gyms to reopen from today

Kolkata: Fitness enthusiasts will be able to rejoin the gymnasium from Thursday.



However, yoga institutes and gyms will remain shut in containment zones.

"We are opening up all our gym centres from August 6 following the Health Ministry's COVID-19 guideline. We closed it for the common public in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic on March 19, " said Subhendu Chatterjee, owner of The Fitness Factory. At the entrance, thermal screening and hand sanitisation of the gymer will be conducted. Then the oxygen saturation level will be checked with the help of Pulse oximeter. Anyone having COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed inside the gym premises.

While masks are mandatory at the time of entering the gym, during exercising only a visor may be used as mask may make breathing difficult. This apart, the gymer should also have COVID-19 tracker app Aarogya Setu on its mobile phone and own yoga mat.