Gyanwant Singh made ADG (Special Task Force)

Kolkata: In a reshuffle in the IPS cadre posting of seven officers have been changed.

According to the order published on Thursday, Additional Director General (ADG) Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Gyanwant Singh has been made the ADG, Special Task Force (STF). Earlier he was holding additional charge of the STF. R Rajasekaran who was the ADG of the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) will replace Singh. Manoj Kumar Verma, Commissioner of Barrackpore City Police will hold the additional charge of the ACB in the rank of Inspector General.

Biswajit Ghosh, who was the Superintendent of Police (SP), Jhargram has been made the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Detective Department in the Bidhannagar City Police. Arijit Sinha, DC, Traffic of Kolkata Police will replace Ghosh. Jayanta Kumar Basu, Director of Director ate of Economic Offences has been made the ADG, Provisioning. Natarajan Ramesh Babu, who was ADG, will replace Basu.