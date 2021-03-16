Gyanwant Singh becomes CM's Director (Security)

Kolkata: The 1993 batch IPS officer Gyanwant Singh has been appointed as the Director (Security) for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.



This comes after the 1988 batch IPS officer, Vivek Sahay was suspended by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday. Singh was earlier posted as the Additional Director (Security) for the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered leg injury during her visit to Nandigram last Wednesday. After examining a number of reports submitted before the ECI which include the reports given by the Chief Secretary Special General Observer Ajay Nayak and Special Police Observer Vivek Dubey based on annexures of reports of DM, SP, East Midnapore and Returning Officer of Nandigram Assembly constituency, ECI held Sahay responsible for failing in discharge of his primary duty to protect Banerjee who is a Z+ protectee.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Special Police Observer, Anil Kumar Shaw is coming to Bengal on March 17. He was appointed by the ECI on Sunday.