Gyanwant replaces Anuj as ADG CID

Kolkata: In a major reshuffle in the IPS cadre, Anuj Sharma on Friday was removed from the post of Additional Director General (ADG) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).



Sharma has been replaced by Gyanwant Singh, a 1993-batch IPS officer. He has also been given the additional charge of Additional Director Security of the state.

Sharma has been posted as the ADG, Armed Police.

Ajay Mukund Ranade who was the ADG, Training, has been made the Advisor (Security and Vigilance) at the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL). He has been replaced by Special Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Debasish Roy.

The ADG, Welfare Ranvir Kumar has been made the ADG, Administration I while R Sivakumar has been made the ADG, Administration II.

Natarajan Ramesh Babu, who was the ADG, Telecommunications, has been posted as the ADG, Welfare.