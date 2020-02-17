Guv's showcause notice to PBU V-C is a matter of concern: State V-C council

Kolkata: The West Bengal Vice Chancellor's Council (WBVCC) expressed its concern over the showcause notice issued by Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to the Vice-Chancellor of Panchanan Barma University (PBU) at Cooch Behar at a meeting held on Monday.



Dhankhar, who happens to be the chancellor of the university, had issued a showcause notice to V-C Debkumar Mukhopadhyay of PBU on February 13 seeking an explanation about why he should not be removed from office for

his alleged failure to follow rules in convening the varsity's convocation that was held last Friday.

"We understand that our colleague had acted in accordance with the new rules framed by the state government. We have been informed by V-C of PBU that he did not receive any response from the Raj Bhavan which made him go ahead with the convocation programme without the presence of the Chancellor (Governor)," a press statement issued by WBVCC read.

The release further states that the new state government rules stipulate the "Procedure regarding conducting enquiry, issuing show cause or taking any penal measures against the Vice-Chancellor and pro Vice-Chancellor."

Mukhopadhyay has been given 14 days to reply to the notice and the Governor has even said: "You (vice-chancellor) may also, if you so like, appear before me personally at 4 pm on February 28, at Raj Bhavan, Kolkata to avail oral opportunity of hearing."

An official in the PBU claimed that they had invited the chancellor to the convocation following all formalities.

"As we did not receive any consent from him, we didn't print his name on the invitation card," the official added.