Guv's remark 'irresponsible' and 'irrelevant': Trinamool

Kolkata: Reacting sharply to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's allegations of Covid mismanagement in the state, veteran Trinamool Congress leader and MP Saugata Roy condemned the former's remark as 'irresponsible' and 'irrelevant.'



"The statement made by the Governor is irrelevant and irresponsible. He has lowered the post of the Governor and flouted the Indian Constitution," Roy said.

While addressing reporters at Siliguri en route Darjeeling for his month-long stay in the hills, Dhankhar alleged that the state government had

failed miserably in combating the pandemic amid total collapse of the health infrastructure.

Contrary to Dhankar's remark, the state government has taken up prompt actions to tackle the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus.

After the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself went round the city urging people not to go out of their houses unless it was absolutely necessary.

She went to the markets and drew circles on the road to show how physical distancing should be maintained in congested areas.

So far, the state government has set up 94 COVID dedicated hospitals. Out of these hospitals, 39 are being run by the state, while 55 are private hospitals.

The treatment in these establishments is absolutely free. There are 12, 811 beds, 1809 ICU beds and 1090 ventilators in the Covid

hospitals.

There are 200 safe home centres and 94 labs to test COVID. Around 44,145 people are tested daily. The state government has so far procured 24.76 lakh PPE kits and orders for another 4.34 lakh kits have already been placed. It has procured 25.77 lakh N95 masks and orders for another 10.43 lakh such masks have been placed.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is using huge vehicles to sanitize different areas across the city.

The police have intensified vigil to ensure that people do not go out without masks.