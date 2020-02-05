Guv's proposal to make additions in Budget speech triggers fresh controversy

Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Wednesday triggered a fresh controversy after he discussed the possibility of making some additions to his draft speech given to him by the state government.



The Governor is expected to deliver his budget speech in the Assembly on February 7. Two days ahead of his budget speech, it gives another twist to the apparent acrimonious relationship between the Governor and the state government.

The Budget session, as per norms commences with the address of the Governor and the Budget is placed by the state finance minister in the latter part of the budget session. It may be mentioned here that the state Cabinet had ratified the draft of the Governor's speech on February 3 and sent it to Dhankhar.

The fresh row was triggered after the Governor while addressing media at Raj Bhawan on Wednesday said that there should not be any confrontation between him and the state government if there is a different point of view. Both sides need to accommodate one another's point of view.

"A draft of the address has been given to me after approval by the Cabinet. It is under my consideration. If I make an addition, I will do it formally. My input to the state government is a matter between me and the state government. Even if there are differences in opinion, it cannot take us to a level of confrontation. One must be accommodative of other's point of view. We are all committed to the development of the state," Dhankhar said.

While addressing the media the Governor also mentioned that state chief secretary Rajiva Sinha called on him and discussions took place "in cordial atmosphere with an affirmative approach".

The political observers in the state are apprehending that if the Governor goes through the draft of his speech given by the government and then incorporate some paragraphs on his own; it may again lead to a tussle between the Governor and the state government.

Incidentally, it may be mentioned here that a few days ago the Kerala Governor during his speech at the Assembly there said that he did not agree with the speech given to him by the government and he had only been reading out the speech for the respect of the Chief Minister.

The Governor also stated that his interactive session earlier with the state Parliamentary Affairs minister Partha Chatterjee and state Finance minister Amit Mitra was "productive and marked with a productive approach".

It had generated great hope in him that both the parties would work in togetherness and work for the welfare of the state.