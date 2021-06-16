Guv's claim of post-poll violence fabricated: State

Kolkata: Expressing dissent over his move of making a letter to the Chief Minister publicly disrupting "sanctity of such communications", the Bengal government on Tuesday clarified that the claim of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over the post-poll violence in the state is "fabricated".



Dhankhar left for Delhi on Tuesday and is likely to meet the Prime Minister and Union Home minister. Dhankhar, on Tuesday, wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in connection with the post-poll violence. At the same time, he tweeted the letter stating "Constrained to conveyed @MamataOfficial that continued silence & inaction over post poll violence, violation of human rights & dignity of women, destruction of property, perpetuation of miseries on political opponents- worst since independence, ill augurs for democracy."

This comes when the Chief Minister has maintained that there is no such report of post-poll violence in the state after she had taken over the charge for the third consecutive term. Her government has also provided compensation to people who had fallen victim to post-poll violence when the state's administration was in the hands of the Election Commission.

"Government of West Bengal has observed with dismay and distress that the Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal has suddenly made public, a letter of his to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, with contents that are not consistent with real facts. The communication format is violative of all established norms. The letter has been written to Hon'ble Chief Minister & released to public media through tweets simultaneously, which disrupts sanctity of such communications," the state Home department tweeted.

It has further stated in the tweet that "the unusual step of going public in this manner abruptly and unilaterally has shocked the Government of West Bengal all the more because the contents are fabricated."

The Mamata Banerjee government also claimed: "While the post-poll violence in the State was somewhat unabated when the Election Commission of India was in charge of the law and order machinery, after the swearing in, the State Cabinet has reigned in the situation, restored normalcy and established full command over anti-law elements. State police have been firmly directed to bring to book all anti-socials and the Government remains committed to maintain the basic fabric of society and to uphold law and order."

Reacting to the letter Kunal Ghosh, state secretary of TMC, said: "From Day 1, he has been working as a BJP agent. When there was an acute shortage of vaccine, oxygen, the Governor did not say a single word nor did he ask Delhi to expedite the supply. He is holding meetings with BJP MLAs and acting at the instructions of the Centre."