Guv takes dig at CU VC's absence at St Xavier's convocation

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday took a dig at the absence of Calcutta University Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee at the convocation of St Xavier's College here.



The governor was the chief guest at the convocation of the St Xavier's college.

Turning to the vacant chair of the CU VC at the convocation podium, Dhankhar said during his address that he has been informed that VC (Chakraborty Banerjee) has fallen ill.

The governor wished Chakraborty Banerjee "a very speedy recovery", and said, "I take the blame (of CU VC's absence) partly for myself."

"Several places that I have gone to, some people take ill, I don't dispute as people may fall ill in the right sense ...," he said.

The governor said he had hoped to see the CU VC present on the occasion, "particularly since Prof Asis Kumar Bandopadhyay, a former CU VC has been honoured at this function (being conferred the Nihil Ultra honour)".

Dhankhar, however, hastened to add, the CU VC is a very gracious lady, with a great positive approach and hoped "whatever little interaction I had with her, I am sure she would be feeling her absence more than we are feeling today and that goes to her credit."

Earlier during his visit to CU in December last year Dhankhar found the rooms of VC, pro-VC, Registrar locked and visited the library on his own.

CU sources had then claimed the VC had prior commitments.

West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee has said on Sunday if necessary, the upcoming Calcutta University convocation will be held without Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as he has "consistently" made statements targeting the state government.