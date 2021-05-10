Guv sanctions prosecution of key Trinamool leaders by CBI

KOLKATA: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday accorded sanction for prosecution of TMC ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee to the CBI in the Narada case.



The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had sought sanction in January from the Governor to prosecute the four leaders in the said case.

In this connection, Dhankhar tweeted (along with a Press statement from Raj Bhavan): "Governor accorded sanction for prosecution of Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra & Sovan Chatterjee being appointing authority of Ministers @MamataOfficial under Article 164 and thus competent authority..."

The media release reads as "....Jagdeep Dhankhar accorded sanction for prosecution in respect of Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee, for the reason that all of them at the relevant time of commission of crime were holding the position of ministers in the government of West Bengal."

"...The sanction came to be accorded by the Governor after CBI had made a request and made available entire documentation relevant to the case to the Governor and he invoked his powers under Articles 163 and 164 of the Constitution, being the competent authority to accord such sanction," the statement reads.

This comes barely a few hours ahead of Mukherjee and Hakim to be sworn-in as ministers in the Cabinet of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for the third consecutive term.

Mitra was no longer a minister in the second term of the TMC government while Sovan Chatterjee had also resigned from his posts of ministers and joined BJP. Later, he had also resigned from the BJP.