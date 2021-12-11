Guv remarks on Mamata's BSF-related directive against federal spirit, says TMC MP

Kolkata: TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy on Friday shot off a letter to Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, alleging that he disregarded the principles of federalism with his remark on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent directive to the police concerning the BSF.



Roy, in the letter, stated that Dhankhar must be aware that international border does not "penetrate 50 km into India" and that law and order is a state subject. "Your provocative statement has thus negated the principle of federalism which is a basic structure of the Constitution of India," the party chief whip in Rajya Sabha said.

The Chief Minister has time and again disapproved of the Centre's decision to extend the jurisdiction of Border Security Force (BSF) from 15 km to 50 km from the international boundary in the state. She has recently asked police officers of certain bordering districts to bar entry of BSF personnel in villages without permission.

The Governor, in response, said her stance can be "potentially alarming" for federal polity and national security. Insisting that such comments will demoralise the police force of state, the TMC MP said: "It doesn't behove the occupant of the office of the Governor to make such statements in flagrant disregard of the Constitution."

In a letter to Banerjee on Thursday, Dhankhar has said that he is deeply concerned over her 'directives' to the state police. "Deeply concerned at your 'directives' concerning BSF, including 'BSF is allowed for 15 km, that too with the permission of the police' to State apparatus during the course of the official administrative meeting at Gangarampur on 7.12.2021. "These are not in sync with law or the recent Union Home Ministry notification increasing jurisdiction of the BSF in the State from 15 km to 50 km. Your stance has sent disturbing signals and is potentially alarming for federal polity and national security (sic)," the Governor said in the letter.