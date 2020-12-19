Guv names V-C of Uttar Banga Krishi Viswavidyalaya amid row over recruitment

Kolkata: At a time when the state Higher Education department and Raj Bhavan are engaged in a war of words on social media over recruitment of Vice-Chancellor of South Dinajpur University, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar—who is the Chancellor of state universities—on Friday announced the name of Swarup Chakrabarti as the Vice-Chancellor of Uttar Banga Krishi Viswavidyalaya, allegedly without the consent of the state.



Soon after the Governor's tweet, state Education minister Partha Chatterjee tweeted that the search committee constituted by the Higher Education department had chosen Roy Mukherjee.

"In exercise of powers u/s 25(2)(a) of Uttar Banga Krishi Viswavidyalaya Act, Dr. Swarup Chakrabarti has been appointed Vice-Chancellor of Uttar Banga Krishi Viswavidyalaya for four years from the date he joins the post or till he attains age of 65 years, whichever is earlier,"Dhankhar tweeted on Friday.

On Tuesday, Dhankhar had tweeted that Sanchari Roy Mukherjee had been

appointed as the first Vice-Chancellor of South Dinajpur University, claiming that he had recruited the latter.