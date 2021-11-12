Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar acting 'like a political leader': Trinamool

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Thursday criticised Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for acting "like a political leader" despite holding a constitutional post.



This comes when the Governor tweeted raising questions on the outcome of Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) within 24 hours of extending all support for the forthcoming global conclave.

Dhankhar again posted a video message in the micro-blogging site on Thursday claiming that he was not provided with the details of the investment received through BGBS. It needs a mention that Principal Chief Advisor to Chief Minister and Finance Department Amit Mitra on Wednesday compared the Governor's tweets on BGBS with the "classic case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde". Mitra also stated that "the cumulative investment proposals received in BGBS 2015 through BGBS 2019 amounted to Rs 12.32 lakh crores" and it led to creation of 28 lakh job opportunities.

On Thursday, Dhankhar tweeted: "Time @DrAmitMitra Chief Economic Advisor @MamataOfficial to respond to five issues flagged #BGBS. His four page discourse skips these altogether" along with his video message. Replying to his statement, Trinamool Congress secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said: "We feel sad when we find a man holding constitutional post is speaking like a leader of a political party. It is something unexpected. He must highlight the success and developments of the state instead of unnecessarily defaming it".

Trinamool Congress MP Satabdi Roy said: "As reported, he has been asked to represent the state abroad in view of the forthcoming BGBS. So he is given respect and importance. There would remain nothing to say if he doesn't give value to it and instead talks like a

BJP leader".