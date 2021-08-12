'Guv is working as BJP's agent'

KOLKATA: After Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar urged the state government to reconsider the date of Khela Hobe Divas on August 16, Trinamool Congress MLA Tapas Roy on Tuesday said it was most unfortunate that the Governor was behaving like an agent of the BJP.



Within 24 hours of the Governor's meeting with Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari who had discussed the issue, the former tweeted: "Sanatan Sages apprehend that Aug 16' also known as "1946 Calcutta Killings" as 'Khela Hobe Diwas" would be grim reminder of worst communal killings of thousands on Jinnah call of 'Direct Action Day."

The Governor further tweeted: "Peace and harmony are vital to flourishing of democracy. All steps that have potential to generate divisiveness in society must be contained. Expect @MamataOfficial to rise over partisan stance and take urgent call as regards date #KhelaHobe with public interest in Jinnah call of 'Direct Action Day."

"The BJP should know the history. After the death of 16 football fans in stampede at the Eden Gardens on August 16, 1980 from the following year, the day has been observed as football fan day," the TMC MLA added.

On this day blood donation camps are organised. Famous singer Manna Day had sung a song to commemorate the day.