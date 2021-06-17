Guv has no authority to meet Union ministers, says Trinamool

KOLKATA: Coming down heavily on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, veteran Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy said he had no authority to meet the Union ministers in Delhi.



Dhankhar, who is touring in Delhi, met Piyush Goel, Union Coal minister on Wednesday morning. He also met Justice ( retd) Arun Misra, who is the Chairman of National Human Rights Commission of India at the latter's residence.

Roy said the Governor had not authority to meet the Union minister. The Governor works at the advice of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers. "No one takes him seriously. Making the privilege communication between him and the Chief Minister was wrong," Roy said.

Roy said the Governor's allegation on post poll violence in state was fabricated. There has been no post-poll violence ever since Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took oath.

Reacting on Governor's trip, TMC MP Mohua Moitra tweeted: "Uncleji going to Delhi on June 15th ... Do us a favour WB Governor Sahib - don't come back." Left Front Chairman Biman Bose said: "The way the Governor is functioning clearly shows that he is working as a BJP agent. Such partisan attitude on the part of the Governor is uncalled for."

Sources said Dhankhar might meet the Prime Minister and the Union Home minister during his visit to Delhi. He will return to Kolkata on June 18. Earlier, TMC had demanded Dhankhar's removal.