'Guv hampering smooth functioning of the House'

Kolkata: The Parliamentary Affairs minister Partha Chatterjee stated that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's move of seeking details of Assembly proceedings during the recent passage of a resolution opposing the Centre's move to extend BSF jurisdiction as well as a privilege motion against CBI and ED officials was an attempt to hamper the smooth functioning of the House.



Dhankhar on Friday sought details of Assembly proceedings during the recent passage of a resolution opposing the Centre's move to extend BSF jurisdiction as well as a privilege motion against CBI and ED officials. The governor shared the letter he had written to Speaker Biman Banerjee in his twitter handle.

He wrote: "Proceedings of the last session of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly be secured with particular reference to the resolution moved by Partha Chatterjee ... West Bengal Legislative Assembly be secured with particular reference to the resolution moved by Partha Chatterjee, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister, under Rule 169 of the Procedures of Conduct of business of the House and passed by the Assembly as regards extension of jurisdiction of the BSF, and the Breach of Privilege and Contempt Motion moved by Tapas Roy on November 17 (sic)," Dhankhar wrote to the Speaker.

It was on November 16 when the state Legislative Assembly passed a resolution demanding the withdrawal of the Centre's decision extending the territorial jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) from 15 km to 50 km along the international border.

It was on the next day, that was on November 17, when a privilege motion was moved against two officials of the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and ED (Enforcement Directorate) in the state Assembly on Wednesday for allegedly demeaning the dignity of the Speaker's chair by not seeking the consent of the Speaker before filing a charge-sheet and arresting three Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator in the Narada sting case

Speaker Biman Banerjee stated that the House is now closed. It would only get noted whether the letter has reached the House on not only when it will reopen on Monday.

The Parliamentary Affairs minister expressed his annoyance over the development stating that "it seems to be an attempt to disturb the smooth functioning of the House with the power of the constitutional post being misused".