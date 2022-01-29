'Guv Dhankhar lowering dignity of the chair'

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim accused that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was acting as a spokesperson of the BJP constantly and was criticising a government that has been elected by the people.



"His only job is to tweet on a regular basis and snub the state government. We are confused at his behaviour as he has been speaking in support of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. We are not being able to comprehend whether the Governor is the mouthpiece of Suvendu or vice versa. He has lost the dignity of a Governor whose job is to settle matters or problems but he has developed a knack of quarrelling over every matter," Hakim said.

Hakim's reaction came on a day when the Governor summoned state Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi to Raj Bhavan on January 31 for the purpose of briefing him on an incident at Netai in Jhargram district that involved Adhikari who is also the Leader of Opposition (LOP).

Adhikari in a letter to Dhankhar had complained that he was prevented from visiting Netai where he sought to pay respect to those killed in firing some 11 years back.

This has been the second instance when Dwivedi has been summoned. Earlier the Chief Secretary was not able to turn up because of certain pre occupations.

"He should keep in mind that ours is an elected government and demeaning the government is an insult to the people. There was a time when we were in opposition and we approached Governors. The previous governors acted like guardians and tried to address issues by bringing all concerned to the discussion table irrespective of differences in political ideology. But he (Dhankhar) is blindly supporting the BJP," Hakim added.

He also blamed Dhankhar for not signing the Bally Municipality Bill paving the way for elections in Howrah. "After our landslide victory in Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP has realised that they will be comprehensively beaten in Howrah Municipal Corporation elections too and are trying to delay the polls. The Governor is supporting them in this endeavor, " Hakim said.

Trinamool Congress is likely to move a resolution in the Bengal legislative Assembly condemning the role of the Governor and also likely to move a motion in the Rajya Sabha in the budget session.