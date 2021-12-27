'Guv Dhankhar is delaying appointment of new V-Cs'

Kolkata: State Education minister Bratya Basu on Sunday claimed that the Governor who happens to be the chancellor of state universities is not deputing his nominee for constitution of search committee and hence new vice-chancellors could not be appointed in varsities.



As per rules, three members are required for formation of search committee for selecting new vice-chancellor. In such committee, one is a representative from the state Education department, another is a member of the court of the university concerned for which the vice-chancellor will be appointed and the third one a representative from the Governor. We are assigning two members but the third member is not being deputed by the Governor," Basu said.

He maintained that for this purpose the state has extended the term of vice-chancellors for certain periods in some cases as temporary measures. "He had said that we are extending the term of all vice-chancellors which is half true and more dangerous than falsehood. As per rules, the state government can extend term of such vice-chancellors for second time on its own," added Basu.

He also came down heavily on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who had said earlier in the day, that Basu should make chief minister the Governor in addition to making her the chancellor.

"The Governor should remember the lessons in democracy before making such statements. Our CM is three times elected people's representative while he is a selected representative," Basu said. The Governor's reaction was in the wake of Basu saying on Friday that the government is contemplating to make the chief minister as interim chancellor alleging non-cooperation on the part of Governor.