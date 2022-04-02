Guv complains of uneasiness

Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was on his way to attend a function in North 24-Parganas district on Friday, returned from midway after complaining of uneasiness, a Raj Bhavan official said.



Dhankhar was travelling by car to Matua headquarter Thakurnagar, a little over 60 kms from Kolkata, to attend Baruni Mela.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke to Dhankhar over the phone and enquired about his health, he added.

A team of doctors from the state-run SSKM Hospital and a private hospital attended to the Governor at the Raj Bhavan, the official said.

BJP MP Shantanu Thakur said the

office of the Governor had informed him that due to sudden illness, he had to cancel

the programme and had to return to Raj Bhavan. Meanwhile, a letter by the Governor to Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay asking him as to why the BJP MLAs had been suspended from the Assembly has created a flutter in the state.

Bandyopadhyay said the Governor should instead ask the BJP MLAs not to create ruckus and cooperate with the Speaker and allow the Assembly to run smoothly and peacefully.