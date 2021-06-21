Guv arrives to black flags and 'go back' slogans in North Bengal

Darjeeling: Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Monday, arrived to black flags and "Go back" slogans, on a weeklong visit of North Bengal.



On arrival at Bagdogra Airport on Monday the Governor addressed media persons following which he embarked for Darjeeling. When asked to comment on Governor's trip to North Bengal, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Trinamool Congress chief whip in Rajya Sabha ridiculed the Governor and said: "There are frequent landslides in the hills and under such a situation one should cancel trips to the area because of the inclement weather." As the Governor he should have spoken to the state government before his visit to the area, he maintained.

At around 3:20 pm Dhankhar arrived at Kurseong and was shown black flags by TMC supporters at the Railway station. In Darjeeling also he was shown black flags amidst chanting of "Go Back" slogans by the TMC and GJM (Bimal) supporters. "We have full respect for the constitution and would also display the same for the constitutional head of the same. However, his actions are not befitting a Governor. He instead behaves like a spokesperson of a particular political party," stated Arif Khan, President, TMC Kurseong town committee.

His cavalcade then stopped at Kurseong Tourist lodge where talking to media persons, questioned the role of media in Bengal. When questioned on being shown black flags, the Governor stated that there were just two three people. "What a narrative you are putting up. You should be concerned about post-poll violence in West Bengal. You are not concerned about all this. In seven weeks the CM, officials have not gone to the affected places. No one questions them. In West Bengal media is strangling democracy," stated an agitated Governor.

In Darjeeling too he along with Darjeeling Mp Raju Bista was also shown black flags amidst chanting of "Go back.""He has come here to indulge in politics in North Bengal. The BJP is ventilating their frustration of not coming in power in West Bengal by suddenly raising the demand of a separate state in North Bengal. We will not allow them to incite Gorkhas anymore, " demanded Binita Roka, GJM (Bimal.)