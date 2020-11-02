Guv arrives in Hills amid flak

Darjeeling: Even before arriving at Darjeeling, Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, courted controversy with his warning to the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police not to act on the behest of a particular political party. The Governor's smear was denounced by leaders of the ruling party of the state.



Governor Dhankar arrived in Darjeeling on a month-long visit on Sunday. This is his maiden visit to Darjeeling since taking charge as the Governor on July 30, 2019.

On Sunday, before starting for Darjeeling, the Governor addressed a press conference in Siliguri in which he alleged that all government officials in North Bengal are acting on behest of a political party.

"The law and order situation in the State is deteriorating by the day while the bureaucrats and Government officials continue working on the behest of a political party. The DM and SP are young officers. They should not play with fire. They should go by the constitution and not the instruction of a particular political party" stated the Governor.

"The Governor should resign and join the BJP party. Being the constitution head of the State how can he constantly do this? We have seen many a Governor but the present Governor sings praises of the BJP alone. He is working like a BJP leader. He should stop playing with fire. The people of the State do not like what he is doing. He is working like a Central Government agent. By his actions it is clear that his sudden month long visit to the Hills has a hidden agenda. He should instead work for peace. We would humbly request him not to play with fire" remarked Tourism Minister Gautam Deb.

Adding to this TMC MP (Rajya Sabha) Shanta Chettri questioned "If the Governor is not satisfied with the working of the police he should immediately urge the Centre to amend the Police Act of 1961. Why doesn't the Centre do so?"

The Governor will be in Darjeeling till the 30th November.