Gurung's trusted aide Tilak Chand Roka resigns from party

Darjeeling: Tilak Chand Roka, the coordinator of the Darjeeling sub-division committee of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (Bimal) resigned from all the posts along with the primary membership of the party on Monday.



Talking to media persons in Darjeeling, Roka stated that he parted ways with the party owing to "clash of political ideologies." "I have met Bimal Gurung and have informed him of my decision. Let this press conference be treated as my official resignation. I don't think it is necessary to hand in a written resignation," stated the coordinator.

Roka further stated that he would continue with politics, however he has not decided which camp he will join in future. "There are many options open for me but more important is which party will see our aspiration -Gorkhaland through," stated Roka.

Interestingly Roka is one of the founding members of the GJM and a former GTA Sabhasad from the Marybong Chongtong constituency. "During the 2017 agitation the highest number of cases were slapped on me. Implicated in 149 cases I went to jail on Sept 22, 2017 and was there for 9 months. I came out on bail and continued with the party activities. If I could go to jail for the cause, why not other leaders?" questioned Roka. Incidentally Bimal Gurung who had been absconding from the Darjeeling Hills after having launched a violent agitation in 2017 suddenly resurfaced in Kolkata on October 22, 2020 and swore allegiance to the TMC thereby parting ways with long time ally BJP.

Recently many GJM (Bimal) leaders including Spokesperson BP Bajgain and Shankar Adhikari, leader from Dooars have left the GJM fold and have joined the BJP. No comments have been forthcoming from the Bimal camp regarding Roka's resignation from the party.