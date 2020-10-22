Gurung's sudden realisation should have occurred three years ago, says Anit Thapa

Darjeeling: A day after rebel leader Bimal Gurung made a sudden appearance in Kolkata, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (Bimal faction) camp was abuzz with political activity.



GJM (Binoy faction) declared that they would continue walking the peace path and would not engage in political witch hunting.

Gurung, through his party leaders sent Rs. 25,000 for the residents of Shanti bustee of the closed Singla Tea Estate for the construction of a community hut.

This area is labeled as Gurung's stronghold. Along with this, free ration and money was doled out by the leaders.

Gurung's supporters welcomed the recent political developed and urged him to return to the Hills.

They even stated that he has not given up the Gorkhaland demand and that it was a two step retraction before the giant leap. Similar meetings were held in Kalimpong also.

Incidentally Gurung on Wednesday announced his support to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress thereby serving ties with the BJP.

"Bimal Gurung should have understood this three years ago in 2017, then our people

would not have become martyrs; the hills would not have suffered a huge economic loss from the 104 day long

bandh, the fallout of which we are still suffering. People of the Hill want peace. No

one chased Bimal Gurung out of the Hills, he left his supporters and the Hills on his own accord," stated Anit Thapa, General Secretary, GJM (Binoy.)

Thapa stated that in 2017 when things went out

of control and Gurung along with Giri fled from the Hills, it was he (Anit Thapa) and Binoy Tamang who took immense risks to ensure peace and normalcy returned in the Hills. "When we started working with the State Government to restore peace and

normality in the Hills,

we were dubbed betrayers. What now?" questioned

Thapa.

He stated that the Chief Minister's vision and will to do good for the Hills needs to be supported. "Bimal Gurung too has suddenly woken up to this realization" stated Thapa.

The GTA Chairman stated that in the past three years the GTA has been run

successfully. Even the Covid-19 problem has been tackled efficiently.

The Hills are peaceful. No one has been driven out as

was the case when Ghising had come into power displacing the Left and when Gurung had come into power displacing Ghising.

"However, when Gurung returns, he should not return with his flamboyant style. He should shed his old ways. The Hills want peace and that peace should not be disrupted" added Thapa.