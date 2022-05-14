Gurung writes to CM, urges to keep GTA elections in abeyance

Darjeeling: In a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) Chief Bimal Gurung has requested her to keep the GTA election in abeyance and hold it only after the Memorandum of Proposal has been implemented.



He stated that GJM will not participate in GTA elections if the elections are imposed.

Gurung has urged that Panchayat elections be conducted in the Hills instead.

He has further threatened to sit in a fast unto death at the Darjeeling Chowrasta if GTA elections are held.

"We are not saying no to GTA elections but we urge her to fulfill all the commitments towards the GTA as per the Memorandum of Understanding (MOA) of 2011 which paved way for the GTA. First the MOA should be implemented in totality and then only GTA elections should be held. She should call for bilateral talks to discuss the Memorandum of Proposal we had submitted. There is no use going into confrontation, rather the issue can be resolved through dialogue. We hope that she will call for talks soon," stated Gurung, on Saturday.

On May 9, GJM had submitted a Memorandum of Proposal (MoP) to the Chief Minister.

The proposal, among other issues, urged the government to execute the MOA of 2011 of the GTA, in letter and spirit. Till this time the MoP has proposed that no election to the GTA should be held.

The GJM's letter to the Chief Minister on Saturday iterated that the party's precondition to forge an alliance with the Trinamool Congress, leaving the BJP fold, was the implementation of a Permanent Political Solution (PPS.) However the PPS cannot be implemented unless 11 Gorkha sub communities are included in the Scheduled Tribe list, stated the letter. GTA MOA of 2011 should be implemented and 396 Gorkha majority Mouzas of Terai and Dooars be included in the GTA, demanded Gurung.

The GJM Chief, in the letter has stated: "The recent appointment of the District Magistrate, Darjeeling, as Election Officer for the GTA elections, a day after the submission of our Memorandum of Proposal has cast serious doubts."

Gurung gave a clarion call to all political and apolitical outfits opposing GTA elections to unite. Incidentally the BJP, GNLF are opposing the GTA elections.

"If elections are imposed, I will sit in a fast unto death at the Darjeeling Chowrasta. Let tourists also see the way in which Darjeeling is smiling," scorned Gurung.