Gurung to hold rally in Siliguri on December 6

Darjeeling: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha president Bimal Gurung will address a public rally at Gandhi Maidan in Siliguri on December 6. For the time being, Gurung will make Siliguri his base. While preparations are on for Gurung's rally, anti-Gurung posters surfaced in Darjeeling town on Thursday.



Bishal Chettri, vice-president, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (Bimal) said necessary arrangements were being made for the rally. "We are expecting more than one and a half lakh people at the rally," Chettri added.

On being asked whether Gurung will head for the Hills after the rally, Chettri stated that the former would make Siliguri his base for the time being. "Siliguri has a central location. From Siliguri the Hills, Terai and Dooars are easily accessible," he added. "There are attempts by some anti-social elements to jeopardise the rally," claimed Chettri. Taking a dig at the BJP, Chettri said that BJP was a party of betrayers. "We ensured their victory for 15 long years but they did not fulfil a single assurance. We will teach BJP a lesson this time. We will ensure Mamata Banerjee's victory in North Bengal," he said.

In another development Binoy Tamang, president, GJM (Binoy faction) met Labour minister Moloy Ghatak in Siliguri on Thursday. "He discussed various legal issues including withdrawal of cases of the 2017 agitation with the minister," said Keshav Raj Pokhrel, spokesperson, GJM (Binoy). Tourism minister Gautam Deb said over the present political scenario: "We will work together for this. The party's high command is looking into the Hill issue."