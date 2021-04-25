Gujarat model brought curse to people, says Abhishek

Kolkata: The saffron party's Gujarat model had only brought a curse to people as Covid patients were dying in hospitals due to medical oxygen crisis, said president of Trinamool Youth Congress Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday.



"See what has happened in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh—the BJP-ruled states, where people are dying every day and there is no supply of Oxygen. This is the result of their divisive politics that is bereft of a vision for development. Are you (BJP) trying to bring this model to Bengal?" Abhishek asked while participating in an interactive session "Ask AB Your question: my answer" on social media.

Holding the callousness of the BJP-led Centre responsible for the acute shortage of medical oxygen supply, Abhishek said: "It (Centre) had got seven months to prepare for the fight against the second wave of Covid. It exported 9000 MT of oxygen. The oxygen allotment is done by the Centre and now it has asked SAIL to divert its supply to Uttar Pradesh."

He alleged that the Centre's proposed Central Vista project worth Rs 20,000 crore was taken up in July last year. "It (Centre) spent Rs 8,500 crore for purchasing an aircraft for the Prime Minister and Rs 3,000 crore to construct a statue of Sardar Patel. Instead of wasting this amount, Centre could have spent Rs 40,000 crore to vaccinate all Indians," Abhishek stated.

He said the BJP was the biggest 'cut money-receiver' as it was selling the vaccine doses at Rs 400 to the state governments despite procuring the same for Rs 150 per vial from the Serum Institute of India. When asked to comment on the BJP's allegation that he used to receive money from the coal mafias and cattle smugglers, Abhishek said: "The coal mines are manned by the CISF personnel and the borders are guarded by the BSF men. Both the wings are headed by Amit Shah. If the mafias are so active, then he should first resign. I would like to know how much money he and Piyush Goel have received from them."

The leader reiterated that Trinamool Congress would come to power with 2/3 majority, without being affected by the turncoats.