Guidelines released to open national parks & sanctuaries

Kolkata: State Forest minister Rajib Banerjee on Friday released guidelines in connection with COVID-19 that tourists and other stakeholders need to follow while visiting national parks, sanctuaries and parks and gardens under the aegis of the department prior to their opening on September 23. The guidelines for opening up zoos with effect from October 2 was also released by the minister.



The department has mandated one vacant seat between two passengers on tourist vehicles and will not allow more than 20 persons at a time to climb on designated watch towers in national parks and sanctuaries across the state.

"To begin with only jeep safaris will be allowed in Gorumara and Jaldapara National Park maintaining physical distancing parameters. Elephant safari will not be allowed at this juncture as it is difficult to maintain physical distancing in jumbo safaris, " said a senior official of the department..

The general guidelines include purchasing of all entry tickets in online mode , mandatory wearing of masks , temperature checks at all entry gates and sanitising of all visitors during entry.

Banerjee on Wednesday had held a high level meeting at Aranya Bhavan in presence of senior officials of the department to chalk out a plan of opening up tourism activities maintaining safety protocols of COVID. The eco tourism centres will also open up from through proper sanitisation and social distancing

measures. Access to any common areas will be restricted to 30 percent capacity at any given time,

"The livelihood of many local people are dependent on tourism activities which has come to a complete halt since March 23 when lockdown was enforced. Of course, there is a risk factor involved in the move but it will be the responsibility of all of us including the tourists to adhere to the guidelines and combat the spread of the virus," added the official.