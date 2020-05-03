Guardians overjoyed to get their sons and daughters back

BALURGHAT: All the worried parents whose sons and daughters were stranded in Rajasthan's Kota amid ongoing nationwide lockdown have expressed satisfaction and acknowledged gratitude towards Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the students were returned safely from Kota on Saturday. A total of 57 students from South Dinajpur were stranded since



March 24.

An overwhelmed guardian from Balurghat, Mithu Das said: "I am very happy to get my son back. We were in tension as Covid-19 cases are surging in Kota. Our Chief Minister has done a great job."

Another parent, Ranjan Sarkar, who was waiting for his son's arrival said that his family was worried about him. "Before reaching Balurghat, thermal screening test was conducted in Kushmandi. We were directed to keep our son in Home Quarantine for two weeks. A swab test is likely to be conducted shortly," he added.

The guardians had earlier appealed to Banerjee through District Magistrate Nikhil Nirmal in order to take initiative to bring them back. "All 57 students have been medically screened at Kushmandi Rural Hospital, where they were found asymptomatic and sent to 14 days home quarantine," said Nirmal.

Two state-run buses were carrying the students from Siliguri after coming back from Kota. An official source said social distancing was maintained in the buses. They were provided a health check-up before and after boarding.

Speaking to Millennium Post, Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Arpita Ghosh said: "Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken all initiatives to bring back the stranded students from Kota. I am proud of being a member of her party committed to the welfare of common people of Bengal."