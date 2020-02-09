Guardians' forum seeks CM's intervention in wake of school fee hike

Kolkata: The guardians' forum of a reputed South Kolkata school has sought the intervention of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to address the issue of the recent fee



hike announced by the school to be implemented from April 2020.

A four-member delegation of the forum met a senior official at the Chief Minister's residential office at Harish Chatterjee street on Sunday and submitted a deputation addressed to Banerjee.

"The senior official has informed us of the busy schedule of the Chief Minister this week but has assured us that he will communicate the matter to the Chief Minister as soon as possible. He has also assured us that we will be receiving a call in due course. We are hopeful that the Chief Minister will come up with a solution," a member of the guardians' forum said.

The members assembled at the Kalighat fire station on Sunday morning and with permission from the police four of the representatives were allowed to enter the Chief Minister's residential office with the deputation.

The school authorities have been increasing the fees more or less by 10 percent every year. This time the increase has been 23 percent. So the effective increase stands at 13 percent. We have proposed that a one time increase of this 13 percent extra to be collected in two phases – at the rate of 7 percent in the next fiscal (starting from April) and 6 percent in the year following this," said another member of the guardians' forum.

The forum agitated in front of the school at Mandevilla Gardens and have also held a meeting with the school authorities but there has been no reconsideration as yet.

"The school is not affiliated with the state government. But the guardians have approached the Chief Minister. If she gives me any instructions I will surely look into the matter," state Education minister Partha Chatterjee said.