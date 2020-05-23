GTA urges to keep shops closed for next 20 days

Darjeeling: The Darjeeling Chamber of Commerce has resolved to keep all business establishments (dealing in non-essential commodities) closed till further notice in response to an appeal by Gorkhaland Territorial Administration Chairman Anit Thapa.



GTA Chairman Anit Thapa has requested business establishments dealing in non-essential commodities in the GTA area to keep their shops closed for the next 20 to 25 days in order to contain the outbreak.

With lockdown 4.0, most of the shops have been opened up in the hill town and vehicles have started plying. "It seems that Covid-19 pandemic has ended. All shops are open. People are crowding on the streets. Even vehicular traffic has increased" stated Thapa.

The GTA Chairman expressing concern over the present situation stated that a large number of residents have started returning to the GTA area from all over the country. With train services and domestic flights resuming this number is expected to swell.

"General observation is that with people coming from outside, the spread also increases. Siliguri and Matigara are examples of this. Just because the Government has allowed us to open, we should not behave irresponsibly" stated Thapa.

Thapa stated that because the shops have opened crowds are swelling. "I request all non-essential business establishments to close down for another 20 to 25 days. Let us save our place together" added Thapa.

Thapa has also stated that most of the Shramik Special trains are not stopping at New Jalpaiguri station and are heading straight to New Cooch Behar station. "It is very difficult to arrange transportation from Cooch Behar to Siliguri again. I would request our MP Raju Bista to talk to the concerned authorities so that all the Shramik Special trains coming to this region halt at NJP" stated Thapa.

With the number of returnees increasing by the day Thapa stated that the paid hotel quarantine facility will also commence soon. "We have already requisitioned two hotels in Darjeeling" he added.