GTA to start volvo bus services from Bagdogra to Darjeeling
KOLKATA: Good news for the tourists who want to visit Darjeeling as Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) has decided to start bus services from Bagdogra to Darjeeling.
Officials of GTA said that two buses with a capacity of 12 seats will run for now and later more such Volvo bus services will be made available.
According to the Airport Authority of India the bus services will help the tourists to reach their destination at a very low cost.
The private tour operator often takes hefty fees ranging anything between Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000 to reach Darjeeling. Although there were local bus services available, the buses were not maintained properly.
As a result, tourists do not feel comfortable travelling such a long distance. The bus service introduced by GTA will help tourists to travel
comfortably.
