GTA to move a resolution urging govt to open dialogue on Gorkhaland: Anit Thapa

DARJEELING: "The first Gorkhaland Territorial Administration Sabha that will commence on September 19 will pass a resolution requesting the Government to open dialogue on Gorkhaland" stated Anit Thapa, GTA Chief.



The Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM's) in its GTA election manifesto had assured that if voted to power, a resolution would be adopted by the GTA Sabha on Gorkhaland. However the party will not take part in any seminar on Gorkhaland by any other political outfit, clarified Thapa.

"The GTA agreement had been signed between the Union, State Government and the GJM keeping on record the demand for Gorkhaland. Now the GTA sabha that will commence on September 19, keeping on record Gorkhaland, will move a resolution requesting the Government to open a dialogue on Gorkhaland" stated Thapa.

He stated Gorkhaland agitation launched by a political party is done so with the ulterior motive of strengthening the party. "Gorkhaland demand is the demand of the masses, the community and not of a political party," he added. "We have seen time and again that political parties raise the demand and then settle for some other arrangement. It is done to strengthen the political party. The demand always finds prominence before elections. The demand has been used time and again just to win elections" stated Thapa.

The BGPM president stated that his party does not adhere to this line of politics. "Gorkhaland demand is the aspiration of the masses and it is a demand of the masses. It has to be raised by the masses, the Gorkhas in unison" stated Thapa.

The party will not take part in a two day long seminar organized by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha on Gorkhaland in Darjeeling on September 10 and 11. "We have received an invitation but will not take part. Such seminars do not serve any purpose" stated Thapa.

Meanwhile, the BGPM has lined up 3-day long celebrations to mark the foundation day of the party that falls on September 9.

The celebrations commenced on Wednesday by bursting crackers and lighting up the Kurseong town. On September 8 cultural programmes will be held at the Kurseong Motor Stand. On September 9, a rally will commence at 11am from the INA Bus Terminus in Kurseong to the motor stand where BGPM front rung leaders will address the rally.