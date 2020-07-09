GTA to close doors for tourists till July 31

Darjeeling: The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), comprising of the Darjeeling Hills and the Kalimpong district, is all set to close doors to tourists from today.



Vehicles coming in from Siliguri to the GTA Hills will also be stringently checked and monitored.

This decision comes on the backdrop of growing number of Covid cases in the plains. Incidentally the GTA had opened up for tourists since July 1. Hotels had opened up along with tourist spots under the GTA. Some tourists have also started trickling in.

"As you all know the number of cases are much less in the hills as compared to Siliguri. Since the growing numbers in these areas could put the Hills to risk thus I would like to appeal to the people of Darjeeling and Kalimpong not to travel to Siliguri unnecessarily. I would like to take a decision regarding temporarily stopping all

tourists coming from outside GTA region to Darjeeling Hills and Kalimpong district till 31st July" stated Anit Thapa, Chairman, GTA, addressing media persons in Kurseong on Wednesday.

The Chairman further announced that there will be stringent screening of vehicles at the two entry points to the GTA area namely at Simulbarie and Chitrey.

"I would request the SPs of Darjeeling and Kalimpong to also look into this," added Thapa.

The Chairman stated that GTA to a large extent had won the war against Covid. "However, we have to continue fighting and not let our guard down, specially at a time when the number of cases are increasing in the country and the state. Tourism is our economic mainstay but for the greater good, we have to remain patient despite suffering losses rather than repenting later," added Thapa.

The Travel Trade industry reacting to this, has requested that any such decision, whether opening or closing should not be taken in haste.

"Any forthcoming decision should be well coordinated in consultation with district administration, local communities, stakeholders and specially the health department. It should be uniform at least for the whole of North Bengal. By adopting these steps confusions can be avoided" stated Pradeep Lama, Secretary, Darjeeling Association of Travel Agents. Every year around 8 lakh domestic and 40,000 foreign tourists visit the Darjeeling Hills.