GTA to adopt middle path approach regarding lockdown in Hills

Darjeeling: The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and the district administration have decided to adopt a middle path approach regarding lockdown in the Hills. This was decided in a review meeting of the district administration and GTA on the Covid-19 issue in Kurseong on



Tuesday.

"Lockdowns definitely help in checking the advances of Covid-19 specially during the ongoing peak. However, lockdowns also are taking a toll on the economy of the Hills. We will have to adopt a middle path approach. After the end on the ongoing lockdown in the GTA area, we will review and decide on the fate of future lockdowns," stated Anit Thapa, Chairman, GTA. A 14 day long lockdown is ongoing in the GTA area till August 8th.

GTA Principal Secretary; District Magistrate and SP, Darjeeling and SP, Kalimpong attended the meeting chaired by Thapa.

"Covid positive cases and deaths are steadily on the rise in the GTA area. We have to all unite and combat the virus. The frontline workers are working tirelessly. They too are not being spared. Around 15 police personnel have been affected in the Hills along with nurses, doctors and other medical staff. We have to boost their confidence so that they continue the war," prescribed Thapa.

The review meeting decided that the surveillance teams, volunteers and representative of local welfare organizations (Samaj) need to be strengthened. "They will have to remain vigilant and also sensitize the masses on different aspects relating to Covid-19" stated Thapa.

Areas that have been a witness to growing numbers and are vulnerable will have to be sanitised. The GTA will take up the sanitisation work. For asymptomatic cases, home isolation will be given a priority.

"We have to send patients with non-Covid diseases to hospitals. People should not be afraid and shy away from hospitals because there are cases of Covid-19 cases being reported from the hospitals also," stated Thapa.

The Sanjeevani Healthcare project of the GTA with medical teams visiting far flung areas and tea gardens to treat patients has been discontinued for the time being to check contamination.

"We will have monitoring cells, teleconferencing facilities and a standby emergency ambulance in all the Government hospitals in the GTA area," added Thapa.