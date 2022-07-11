GTA swearing-in: CM to reach Darjeeling today, prep in top gear
DARJEELING: Preparations are on for the swearing-in ceremony of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Sabhasads, slated for July 12. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be arriving at Darjeeling on Monday to attend the programme.
A makeshift stage is being constructed at the Chowrasta in Darjeeling which will be the venue for the swearing-in ceremony on July 12 at 11am. All 45 GTA Sabhasads will be administered the oath of office by Ajit Ranjan Bardhan, Commissioner, Jalpaiguri Division in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
On Tuesday, she will be attending the swearing-in-ceremony. On Wednesday, the Chief Minister will be attending the birth anniversary commemorations of poet Acharya Bhanu Bhakta.
The Information and Cultural Affairs Department of the West Bengal Government has organised a programme to commemorate the birth anniversary of the poet at the Chowrasta in Darjeeling at 2 pm on Wednesday. The Chief Minister will also attend. She will garland the statue of the poet at the Chowrasta. She will be returning to Kolkata on Thursday.
"We are preparing to accord Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a grand welcome to the Hills. Our supporters will be present all along the road to welcome her to Darjeeling" stated Binoy Tamang, TMC leader.
During her last visit to Darjeeling in March, the Chief Minister had penned a theme song for a Café that is set to come up at "The Retreat" hotel on the Mall Road.
Sources state that as the construction work is complete, the Chief Minister could pay a visit and even inaugurate the Café. However there was no official confirmation on this.
The district administration and police have held multiple rounds of meetings over security arrangements.
