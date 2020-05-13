GTA starts evacuation of stranded people, beginning with Sikkim

Darjeeling: The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) started evacuating stranded people. In the first phase, it started with neighbouring state Sikkim.



"There were many stranded people in Sikkim since the beginning of lockdown. From elderly to children, the return of more than 300 was facilitated on Tuesday. They returned to Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik. Along with the GTA area, many from other districts of Bengal were evacuated," stated Anit Thapa, Chairman, GTA.

"Sikkim is in the Green zone. There is not a single Covid-19 positive case in the state yet. Sikkim has sealed its borders. We were in constant touch with the Sikkim Government and they extended their help in helping the stranded, return. We express our gratitude," stated Thapa.

A portal has been started by the GTA where persons who are from the GTA area, stranded elsewhere can fill up a form expressing eagerness to return. Accordingly, arrangements will be made.

The evacuation from Sikkim will continue on Wednesday also. With trains and buses plying many of the stranded have started returning. "We would request all those who are returning to the GTA area by train, bus or private conveyance to fill in the details at the GTA portal. This would help facilitate their smooth return," stated the GTA Chairman.

The details would include travel details. Once a person reaches New Jalpaiguri Railway Station or Tenzing Norgay Bus Terminus in Siliguri, GTA will arrange for transportation to their respective destination in the GTA areas.

Surveillance committees have been set up constituency-wise for this. "As per the details a person enters, the necessary arrangement of vehicles permits will be made," stated Thapa.