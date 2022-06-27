GTA polls pass off peacefully in the Hills, 59.05% polling recorded

Darjeeling: The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) polls passed off peacefully with no reports of any untoward incident. Till last official reports, the voting percentage stood at 59.05 per cent.



On Sunday, polling started at 7 am amidst a light drizzle. Voter turnout was poor during the first half of the day but increased as the day proceeded. EVMs malfunctioned in some polling stations. Extra time was allowed in these booths after the scheduled 4 pm end of polling.The GTA comprises 45 constituencies spread across the Darjeeling, Kurseong and Mirik sub-divisions of the Darjeeling district along with the entire Kalimpong district. The GTA has a voter strength of 700326 voters, including 344356 males, 355966 females. There were 922 polling stations. At 9 am polling percentage stood at 9.9 per cent At 11 am the polling percentage stood at 24.4 per cent. Voter turnout till 3pm was 51.9 per cent Voter turnout at 4pm was 56.5 per cent. "GTA elections passed off peacefully. There were no reports of untoward incidents nor were there any complaints. At 4pm the polling percentage stood at 56.5 per cent," stated S Ponnambalam, District Magistrate, Election Officer and District Magistrate, Darjeeling. Interestingly the Hill political outfits were divided into two camps over the GTA elections. Political parties like AITMC, CPIM, INC, Hamro Party (HM) and Bharatiya Gorkha Prajtantrik Morcha (BGPM) were for GTA elections and participated. BJP and allies, including GNLF, CPRM, AIGL, stayed away. Bimal Gurung-led Gorkha Janmukti Morcha also did not participate in the elections.

Political parties that had taken part in the polls unanimously agreed that polls had passed off peacefully. "We are reaping the fruits of the peace that we had sown in 2017. The polls are a pointer of a peaceful and prosperous future of the Darjeeling Hills in future," stated Anit Thapa, President, BGPM.

"This is true democracy. No voter intimidation, no violence, no booth jam and no rigging. The Hamro Party is prepared for whatever role the public entrusts upon us. We will take up the role of ruling or opposition with sincerity as per the outcome on 29th June, the day of counting," stated Ajoy Edwards, president, Hamro Party.