GTA pay band employees launch protest

Darjeeling: The casual employees also termed as pay band employees of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) have launched an agitation demanding regularisation. Demonstrations were held in front of all GTA offices in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills from Monday.



"On August 17, we had launched a non-violent agitation in demand of regularization of casual workers (Group D and C) who have been working since 1989 till date. From Monday protests are being held in front of all GTA offices in Darjeeling, Kurseong, Kalimpong and Mirik" stated Subash Chettri of the United Employees Association (UEA,) affiliated to the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (Binoy faction.)

There are round 5,000 casual employees. "These employees have been working for 15 to 30 years but have not been regularised. In the year 2009 Government of West Bengal had issued an order to regularise 3,472 casual employees in the Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council. DGHC failed to act on this. Later when the GTA was formed, these posts in the "B," "C" and "D" categories, were transferred to the GTA to be filled up through Subordinate Service Selection Board (SSSB.) However the Board has not been formed yet. Hence the casual employees on retirement receive a onetime benefit of Rs. 3 Lakhs. There are no other retirement benefits" stated Chettri.

The UEA have submitted memorandums to the GTA authorities and the State Government. Meetings have also been held but nothing has transpired yet.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal on August 16, 2020, the UEA wrote "No concrete steps nor any written assurances have been given by the GTA nor the State Government hence the association has decided to go for an indefinite non violent agitation from August 17." They have appealed to the Chief Secretary to take necessary action at the earliest.

"The demonstrations in front of GTA offices throughout the Hills will continue. On September 1st we will announce fresh agitation programmes" added Chettri.