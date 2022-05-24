GTA elections to be held on June 26; political mercury rises in the Hills

Darjeeling: The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) polls will be held on June 26, the notification for which will be published on May 27. Bimal Gurung, President, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) will be launching a fast unto death in protest against the GTA elections.



The election authority for GTA elections had convened an all-party meeting in Darjeeling on Tuesday. "Elections to the GTA will be held on June 26, the notification for which will be published on May 27. On the same day, nominations will commence from 11 am. Counting will be held on June 29," stated AR Bardhan, Divisional Commissioner, Jalpaiguri and the Election Authority, GTA.BJP and its Hill allies namely the GNLF and CPRM stayed away from the meeting. Though representatives of GJM attended the meeting, after the meeting they declared that they will not take part in the elections. "GTA does not fulfil the aspirations of the Gorkhas. Those who take part in the GTA elections are anti-Gorkha. All such forces should come together to protest against the elections," stated Anil Lopchan, GJM spokesperson. Interestingly, the GJM had also submitted a memorandum to the Divisional Commissioner requesting the state government to follow the Memorandum of Agreement for GTA in letter and spirit. "We have demanded the inclusion of 396 Gorkha dominated mouzas of Terai and Dooars in the GTA," added Lopchan.

Later, Bimal Gurung declared that he would be sitting in a fast unto death from 11 am on Wednesday. He, however, did not clarify whether it was for the deferment of GTA elections or scrapping of the GTA.

The first election to the GTA was held in 2012. The election was again due in 2017. "Owing to the unrest in the Hills in 2017, time taken to regain normalcy and then the Pandemic since 2020, the election was deferred. With the lack of elected representatives problems are piling up in the area. To address these issues election is a necessity. People can elect their representatives," stated NB Khawas, TMC spokesperson, Darjeeling (Hills).

Raju Bista, BJP MP Darjeeling stated that the State is forcing elections and that the BJP would do everything within the purview of law to stop it.

"In a democratic setup elections are important. As a responsible political party we will take part in the elections," stated Amar Lama, General Secretary, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM).

Though the GNLF has stated that they will not take part in GTA elections they have also added that they will not allow goals to be scored in an empty goal post.