GTA elections: BGPM to form board; Mamata congratulates

Darjeeling: Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BJPM) led by Anit Thapa is all set to form the board in the GTA Sabha, having crossed the magic number, securing 27 seats out of 45.



Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee congratulated ally BGPM for the thumping victory. The TMC won 5 seats out of the 10 they had contested in.

Out of the 45 seats of the GTA, BGPM won 27, Hamro Party 8, TMC 5 and independent/others 5 said GTA Election Officer and the Darjeeling DM.

"I congratulate the people of the Darjeeling Hills. As you know the Hills have faced both unrest and provocation in the past. However, peace has returned to the Hills and Junglemahal. The election process has commenced along with democracy and peace. People have spontaneously participated in the election process," stated TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, addressing an administrative meeting of the Burdwan districts.

"We had an alliance with Anit Thapa's party. They have emerged victorious in 27. We have contested in 10 and have won 5. The opposition stands at 8. The rest are all ours. Elections have ended peacefully," Banerjee said congratulating Thapa.

"The victory has made us happy but we should not forget the responsibility the public has entrusted upon us for a bright future for the Hills. Rising above politics, we have to work together and translate our commitments into reality," said Thapa who incidentally is the former Chairman of the GTA.

Binoy Tamang who had crossed over to the TMC won from the Rishihaat-Bloomfield constituency in Darjeeling.

The Hamro Party won 8 seats, including 7 in the Darjeeling sub-division and 1 in Kurseong. In Kalimpong, the party drew a blank. Ajoy Edwards, President of the party won from Darjeeling Sadar 3.

"We will act as a responsible opposition," said Edwards.

In the Darjeeling sub-division BGPM and Hamro Party were neck to neck with 7 seats each; TMC had won 1 and independent candidates winning in 2 seats. Out of the 2 independents one owes allegiance to the BGPM.

The GJM led by Bimal Gurung had boycotted GTA elections.