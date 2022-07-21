GTA chief meets min to discuss ways to end water crisis in Hills

Darjeeling: In a series of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) review meetings with departmental heads in Kolkata, the important issue of drinking water supply to households in the GTA area was discussed on Wednesday.



GTA Chief Anit Thapa is camping in Kolkata, meeting departmental heads.

On Wednesday Thapa met Pulak Roy, minister-in-charge of Public Health Engineering (PHE) along with Panchayat and Rural Development (PNRD.)

"Drinking water crisis is a major problem in the Hills. Water supply has not reached most of the households," stated Thapa.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her recent visit to the Hills, stated that all the households in the Hills will get water supply by the end of 2024. Wednesday's meeting discussed this. The minister has assured of all cooperation," stated Thapa.

PHE is a transferred power to the GTA. However, for the past few years the West Bengal Government was overseeing the functioning of the PHE in the GTA area also.

"The PHE will once again be transferred back to the GTA," added Thapa.

In another development more than 500 TMC supporters from Darjeeling and Kalimpong Hills along with leaders LB Rai, Shanta Chhetri, NB Khawas and Binoy Tamang have reached Kolkata to attend the July 21 Martyrs' Day commemorations.

Gautam Deb, veteran TMC leader and Mayor of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation will not be attending owing to ill health. He has just returned from Delhi after treatment.

"It is very unfortunate that I won't be able to be present in Kolkata. I will be watching the commemorations on Television," added Gautam Deb.