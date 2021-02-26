GTA BOA term extended by 6 months

Darjeeling: The term of the Board of Administrators, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), has been extended for another six months with effect from March 20, 2021.



A notification from the Home and Hill Affairs department, Government of West Bengal stated that an Authority (read Board of Administrators) was appointed under the provision of Section 65(b) of the GTA Act 2011, to exercise, discharge and perform all the powers, duties and functions of the GTA. "The said Authority has been functioning as the Caretaking Authority of the GTA in terms of that notification.

"And whereas the tenure of the said Authority has been extended from time to time, the last such extension is going to expire on 19-03-2021.

"Now, therefore, the Governor, in terms of the relevant provision of Section 17 (I) of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration Act, 2011, is pleased to allow further extension to the aforesaid Authority of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration to function for another period of six months with effect from 20-03-2021," stated the notification dated February 25. Incidentally on September 20, 2017, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced the formation of an administrative board to run the GTA. The nine-member board had taken charge of the GTA on September 25, 2017. At present, Anit Thapa is heading the BOA.