Kolkata: Khalid Aizaz Anwar, Commissioner, State Tax Directorate of Commercial Taxes, of the Bengal government said on Thursday that he personally feels that GST is not so simple as claimed by many working in this field.



"There are several issues like compliance and some matters related with MSME that sometimes become very tough to address," Anwar said at the inauguration of the GST helpdesk of Merchants' Chamber of Commerce & Industry [MCCI). He assured of all possible support from the Directorate and expressed his hope that the platform would be useful for coming forward with critical issues faced by business units.He urged the business units to take up the facilities to be provided by the Help Desk, MCCI GST Help Desk is to help industry, business and trade leverage the opportunities and explore solutions to the key issues of Input Tax Credit, Filing of Returns, Refund, Compliances and Import Credit. Domain and subject matter experts will be available for consultation.