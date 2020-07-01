GST duty evasion worth Rs 4.7 crore

Kolkata: Directorate General of Goods & Services Tax Intelligence, (DGGI), Kolkata Zonal Unit, has stumbled upon duty evasion on account of misclassification of Distilled Grain with Solubles (DGS) to the tune of Rs 4.7 crore in IFB Agro Industries Limited search was conducted at the company's office located at village Durgapur, Noorpur in South 24-Parganas and its office premise at M/S Global Spirit Limited at Panagarh Industrial Park in Burdwan from where various documents pertaining to volume of clearance, production report etc. were recovered by the Kolkata zonal unit. The raid was conducted on the basis of information and instructions provided by DGGI, New Delhi. The Kolkata unit is taking steps to protest the government revenue. The other zonal units of DGGI are also investigating similar allegations of duty evasion on account of misclassification.



Some distilleries in states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Delhi etc have been allegedly classifying DGS under the chapter heading 2309 claiming incorrect exemptions from payment of GST instead of classifying them under the chapter heading 2303 attracting 5 percent GST.