Grouting work on to strengthen soil in Bowbazar area

KOLKATA: Three days after fresh cracks developed on buildings in Madan Dutta Lane during the construction work of East-West Metro Corridor in Bowbazar, the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL) continued the grouting work to strengthen the soil in the affected areas.



Cracks had developed in about 12 buildings at Madan Dutta Lane on Friday morning. This had led to evacuation of 28 families and left 180 people affected. These people were allocated three hotels in Central Kolkata for temporary stay.

The Metro on Sunday had stated that they would be bringing in experts from Bengaluru and Delhi to overlook the work and understand the reason behind the subsequent incidents. These damages took place while the workers were making a cross-passage. According to the officials, a water seepage situation and then soil erosion.

Till Friday night, the officials had managed to stop the water seepage and then started the grouting work which continued on Monday.

The KMRCL representative AK Nandy was accosted on Sunday by businessmen who alleged that they had not been paid the entire compensation amount of Rs 5 lakh by the implementing agency for the 2019 incident. Reacting to the claims, Managing Director of KMRCL CN Jha said that the allegations were false. He also said that 29 people had been given Rs 1 lakh and 43 people were given Rs 5 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Joint Assistance Camp, which started from Sunday with the aim to hear the grievances of the affected residents and shop owners, continued on Monday. Side by side, local Councillor Biswarup Dey's office started providing affected families and businesses the form to apply for compensation.