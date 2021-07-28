Grievances: Edu minister holds meet with HS Council prez

KOLKATA: State Education minister Bratya Basu held a meeting with the president of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education Mahua Das to know about the stand taken up by the Council in connection with the students who have been unsuccessful in the Higher Secondary Examination, the results of which was declared last Thursday.



Senior officials of the Education department were also present in the meeting.

Sources said the minister had asked the Board president to work in the better interest of the students and ensure that each of the grievances are dealt with sympathy.

There have been protests across the state in the last few days by the unsuccessful candidates who have claimed discrepancies in the marks allotted to them.

More than 18000 candidates have failed to clear the class XII board examinations this year.

"We are considering the grievances of all the students compassionately. We are hopeful that the students 'problems will be solved,"Das said after the meeting at Bikash Bhavan on Tuesday.

The students have been asked by the Council to submit their grievances through their respective schools to the Council office and have assured them of suitable measures in this regard.

The process of accepting grievances from the students will continue till July 31.