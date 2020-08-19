Grievance portal for speedy action against those harassing doctors

Kolkata: In a bid to ensure immediate action in connection with incidents involving doctors being heckled, the state government has introduced the 'Doctor's Grievance Portal' on Tuesday.



The portal can be used for registering complaints related to incidents in which hospital property is damaged or a doctor gets hurt when attacked. Any hospital staff can lodge complaints through the portal in case they fall victim to such incidents.

One will get the link — Doctor's Grievance Portal — on the website of the state Home and Hill Affairs Department. The link will take a user to a page where they can key in the incident in details including the name, address, phone number, email id and GPS location of the concerned hospital or the health establishment.

One can even upload photographs of the incident in which a doctor or any other member of the medical fraternity was ill-treated. There are also options of attaching related documents so that necessary steps can be taken as early as possible.

The format of lodging the complaint has been kept simple so that it can be submitted in minimum time, sources said.

The Mamata Banerjee government has taken a series of steps to ensure all support to doctors, nurses and health workers at the time of COVID-19 outbreak. At the same time, the state government has also launched the Covid Patient Management System (CPMS) to help patients' family members get real-time updates on the health status of their near and dear ones.