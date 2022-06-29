Green wave: TMC sweeps SMP polls

Darjeeling: The green wave continued as the All India Trinamool Congress managed to wrest the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (SMP) from the CPI(M). The CPI(M) were in control of the SMP since 1989. AITMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee has congratulated her party workers for the thumping victory in the SMP.



Out of the 22 Gram Panchayats, AITMC won 19 and there is a tie in three Gram Panchayats (Jalash Nijamtara GP, Patharghata GP and Chathat Bangoan GP)

The Panchayat Samities also reflected similar results with the AITMC emerging victorious in 55 seats out of 66 seats. In the Kharibari Block out of 12 seats, AITC won 9 and the BJP 3. In the Matigara block out of 15 seats, AITC won 12 and BJP 3. In Naxalbari out of a total of 18 seats AITC bagged 17 and BJP 1. In the Phansidewa block out of 21 seats, AITC won 17; BJP 2 and Independent 2. In the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad out of 9 seats AITC won 8 and a lone seat went to BJP. "This is a victory of Mamata Team, it is a victory of the man on the street. Now we have to ensure peace and in future we will strive to work hard. Standing with the masses through thick and thin we have to ensure all-round development as per the direction of our leader Mamata Banerjee," stated Papia Ghosh, President, AITMC Darjeeling district committee. CPI(M) leader Jibesh Sarkar stated that the party has been pushed back owing to different factors.