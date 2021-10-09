Green tour: Now, pedal to pandals in Salt Lake

KOLKATA: In a unique bid to promote green and clean mode of transportation, pandal hopping on cycles will take place in Salt Lake on Sunday.



The cyclists in New Town will gather at the Biswa Bangla gate at 8am.

They will visit the famous community Pujas in FD, BJ and BE blocks in Salt Lake.

The persons interested to take part in the 'Puja parikrama' will have to bring their own cycles.

They will have to register themselves at New Town Business Club.

New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) will provide cycles to those who will fail to bring their own cycles. There will be a vehicle to guide the cyclists to visit the important Puja pandals.

Debashis Sen, chairman of NKDA will flag off the event.

New Town is the only township in Bengal that has graded cycle track. There is a proposal to build 17 km cycle track soon. The cycle sharing system has become immensely popular. Steps have been taken to give people training in cycling. E-cycles have become popular in New Town.