Green drive: CADC desires to be given task of developing ornamental gardens across state

Kolkata: The Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (CADC) will propose to the urban local bodies across the state for assigning them the task of developing ornamental gardens as part of the latter's green drive.



CADC is hopeful that its scientific approach in the development of these gardens will contribute towards checking carbon emissions, a major source of pollution.

"The municipalities in the state are going for beautification and plantation for augmenting the green cover and reducing the carbon emissions. They are roping in different agencies by inviting tender for carrying out these works. We have our own polyhouse and the expertise to carry out such beautification in a scientific manner. So we have decided to propose to the civic bodies to assign us the task of developing ornamental garden wherever there is scope," said a senior official of CADC.

The CADC has already executed a similar type of work at Haldia and Malbazar. The official said that such ornamental gardens will be very effective particularly in the plains of North Bengal. "The climate at North Bengal is very congenial for the development of ornamental gardens. These gardens will add to the scenic beauty and will emerge as an attraction for the tourists too," the official added. CADC has its own nursery at Siliguri so the availability of plants can also be ensured.

The work on behalf of CADC is executed by Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and the tribal SHGs are known for their tremendous dedication towards work. "We believe that we can begin such work from North Bengal and then gradually extend it to other parts of the state," the official added.

The National Highway Authority of India (NMAI) has also taken up the ornamental garden project. CADC is in talks with NHAI authorities evincing their interest in creating such gardens at rates lesser than they are paying to other agencies.

CADC is an autonomous organisation under the aegis of the Panchayat department which works for area-based rural development through increased agricultural and allied production ensuring maximum benefit of such products to the cultivators.

CADC has projects at 24 different places in the state spanning in almost all the districts of Bengal. Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Fishery, Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) are some areas in which schemes have been taken up by CADC.